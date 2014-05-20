LONDON May 20 Miner and commodity trader Glencore Xstrata will appoint a female director to its board by the end of this year, chairman Tony Hayward said during the company's annual general meeting with shareholders.

Glencore has come under criticism from some shareholders for being the last company in Britain's blue-chip FTSE-100 index with an all-male board. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Keiron Henderson)