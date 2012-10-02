By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON Oct 2 Trader Glencore has
formally notified the European Commission of its $33 billion
plan to take over miner Xstrata, sources familiar with
the matter said, after months of preliminary talks designed to
pave the way for a swift approval.
Once the notification has been acknowledged by the
commission, the European antitrust regulator has 25 days to
decide whether to approve, reject or begin an in-depth probe
into a plan to create the world's fourth largest miner.
The sources, which said official news of the notification
could be made public on Wednesday, did not specify whether any
"remedial" sales, or concessions, were being offered by the two
sides to appease the European Union's competition regulator.
Analysts, though, have pointed to potential disposals of
assets, particularly in zinc, used in manufacturing and to
prevent corrosion, and which is likely to be an area of focus
for the European regulator. There could also be reviews of
marketing agreements for the metal, some said.
After lengthy "pre-notification" negotiations in advance of
Tuesday's official filing, Glencore and Xstrata are widely seen
to be targeting a green light from Brussels without a probe
extending longer than the first 25 days.
The European Union is not the final regulatory hurdle for
Glencore and Xstrata to clear, but the EU process has been
keenly watched, as the regulator is expected to set the tone.
Beyond Brussels, the two still need get a nod from China's
Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), the newest and least predictable
global regulator.
Glencore, the world's largest diversified commodities
trader, made its bid for Xstrata in February. It announced weeks
later that it would notify the EU Commission, despite a
long-standing 34-percent stake in the miner. Few, though, had
expected the commission to pass on the opportunity to lift the
lid on one of the largest takeover deals in the mining sector.
The notification, which sets the EU regulatory clock
ticking, had initially been expected as far back as April, but
has been delayed by drawn-out talks, by uncertainty over the
deal itself after opposition from Xstrata's second-largest
shareholder Qatar, and by the European summer break.
ZINC IN FOCUS
Glencore and Xstrata combined become the world's largest
thermal coal exporter, and the largest producer of both zinc and
ferrochrome. But the picture is complex -- in thermal coal,
Glencore and Xstrata's export capacity is the largest, but less
than 10 percent of the global total, well below the threshold
deemed significant by most antitrust authorities.
In zinc however, analysts estimate the combined group could
have 50 percent of the European market for zinc metal - a
concern given European authorities' particularly narrow
definition of the market at the time of Xstrata's acquisition of
miner Falconbridge in 2006.
"It's fair to say of the markets they're involved in, zinc
would be the one that invites the most scrutiny," said Duncan
Hobbs, a base metals analyst at Macquarie.
Zinc, therefore, could be an area of likely concessions,
with many analysts and traders pointing to Xstrata's San Juan de
Nieva refinery in Spain, the largest zinc production unit in the
world, thanks to its high-grade zinc, alloys, silver/lead
concentrates, sulphuric acid and copper cements.
Alternatively, Glencore could be forced to review its
offtake deal with Belgium's Nyrstar, the world's
largest producer of zinc, which includes zinc and lead. The deal
was extended last year and is due to expire in 2018.
"If they have to sell assets there is certainly not a long
list of buyers. My concern would be that any remedies could be
value-leaking - but at the end of the day this is relatively
small," analyst Chris LaFemina at Jefferies said.
"Most of the value in zinc in Xstrata is in the mines. I
don't expect major antitrust hurdles here - certainly there is
nothing insurmountable in my view."
Several major zinc merchants have said in recent days they
had been approached by the commission to discuss the impact of
the merger on zinc supply, while one said U.S. officials had
also asked questions.
In Europe, meanwhile, the region's influential steelmakers'
association, Eurofer, said it was awaiting details of the
notification to decide whether to request a further probe.
"They (Glencore and Xstrata) are active in many markets, but
only in zinc does their combined market share, particularly
their very strong presence in Europe, raise concerns as far as
competition is concerned," a Eurofer official said.
Xstrata and Glencore declined to comment.