BRIEF-Eni drills dry well in Barents Sea
* Norway Petroleum Directorate: dry well about 80 kilometres northwest of the Johan Castberg discovery in the Barents Sea – 7318/12-2
April 4 Glencore Xstrata Plc's interim chairman, former BP Plc chief executive Tony Hayward, is in the running to take the job permanently, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the situation.
Hayward is on a shortlist with Roger Agnelli, the former chief executive of Brazil's Vale SA, and Frank Chapman, former head of oil and gas producer BG Group Plc , according to the Journal, which said it is not clear whether the shortlist is final, or who is the front runner.
Hayward, who resigned from the top job at BP in the wake of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, became interim chairman of the newly merged commodities group in May 2013.
Glencore said then he had been appointed "with the intention that he will step down once a new chairman takes up the role."
Glencore declined to comment on Friday. (Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto; Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli in London; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Norway Petroleum Directorate: dry well about 80 kilometres northwest of the Johan Castberg discovery in the Barents Sea – 7318/12-2
LONDON, March 16 Britain's Sainsbury's on Thursday reported a slight fall in underlying quarterly sales in its core supermarkets business and cautioned over uncertainty regarding cost pressures.
March 16 Balfour Beatty reported a return to annual profit on Thursday as its British construction benefited in the second half from the diminishing impact of loss-making historic contracts. A pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31 marked a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Its order book from continuing operations at constant exchange rates rose 15 percent to 12.7