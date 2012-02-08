* Combined entity to be world's largest coal exporter
* Below threshold to truly dominate the market
* Focus more on production/costs rather than trading
LONDON, Feb 8 Big coal buyers should not
fear the merger of miner Xstrata and trader Glencore
into a dominant trading force, say customers who
already rely on the two for supplies of coking coal for steel
and thermal for power generation.
They say the tie-up, creating the world's largest coal
exporter, will only formalise the long-standing collaboration
between the two and end years of ambiguity over Glencore's role
in marketing Xstrata's output.
If approved by shareholders, the combined powerhouse, dubbed
"Glenstrata", would control one third of the world's seaborne
coal trade, excluding China's coastal shipments. But this is
still below the critical threshold to completely dominate the
market, traders and analysts said.
They also predicted an inevitable shift in culture at the
combined entity, which will focus more on production and cost
efficiency rather than on low-margin risky trading bets - thus
ultimately benefiting consumers.
"When two giants merge it makes you a bit uncomfortable at
first about the effect on customers but we have seen them
working together for many years," a coal buyer at a major
European utility said.
Another major Glencore coal customer said he expected a
merged company to be an even better counterparty from the risk
point of view.
"It will be business as usual for their customers but I'd
expect to see them behaving more like a producer, less emphasis
on trading," he said.
"You can't go short, make that kind of play when you're long
150 million tonnes and effectively you're a producer - if you're
making $60 a tonne on top of your cash costs you operate in a
different way - the culture change will be big," he said.
"There will be no change for us, as buyers," an Indian
customer said.
Glencore is effectively taking over Xstrata to create a $90
billion group in the biggest ever merger in the mining sector to
rival mining heavyweights such as BHP Billiton but the
deal has yet to win an approval from Xstrata shareholders
Glencore and Xstrata have longstanding close ties between
their coal businesses. Xstrata markets its own coal output but
Glencore is paid a fee for marketing advisory services.
Glencore already had more influence over Xstrata's sales as
a whole than either company would like to admit, sources with
knowledge of the situation said.
"It's farcical to say that Glencore would have more clout
over Xstrata's marketing than they already do, they've had that
one-third of world coal trade forever, not much will change,"
one source said. Glencore already controls 34 percent in
Xstrata.
Glencore accounted for around 90 million tonnes of thermal
coal trade in 2010, according to its pre-IPO documents, out of
total trade of roughly 750 million tonnes. Xstrata produces just
over 80 million tonnes of thermal coal plus coking coal used in
steelmaking.
The group would control one-sixth of the world's total coal
trade if China's 700 million tonnes a year of coastal trade is
included.
"A merged Glencore-Xstrata would be No. 6 in coal globally,
with around one-third of coal traded, but realistically you'd
need half to two-thirds of production and a significant chunk of
all the projected growth to be able to influence prices," said
Andy Davidson, mining analyst with Numis Securities.
Liam Fitzpatrick, analyst with Credit Suisse, agreed that
although Glencore and Xstrata together will be very big in
copper, zinc and coal they will not be big enough to cross
critical thresholds which would get significant scrutiny.
The combined group will have especially strong positions in
Asia, the region predicted to remain the source of the global
economic growth for the next years and possibly decades.
"They have strong enough market intelligence to spot trends,
build inventories or slow production if they choose but it's not
Glencore or Glencore-Xstrata which will change prices by
speculating, it's Chinese hot money," said Davidson from Numis.
"You would expect them to find synergies, cut costs and
that's likely to be better for the end-user, not result in
higher prices," he said.
