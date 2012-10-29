Buffett's Berkshire says quarterly profit rises 15 pct
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
BRUSSELS Oct 29 EU antitrust regulators have told trader Glencore to offer concessions to ease concerns about its planned takeover of miner Xstrata, especially the combined group's large share of the zinc market, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The European Commission, which handles competition regulation in the 27-member European Union, is currently examining the $33 billion deal and has set a Nov. 8 deadline for its decision.
The EU competition watchdog briefed Glencore about its concerns on Friday and has given the world's largest diversified commodities trader until Tuesday to come up with concessions, the source said.
Glencore and Xstrata were not immediately available for comment.
Analysts say the combined company could have 50 percent of the European market for zinc, making that a logical area of concern for regulators. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; additional reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; editing by Rex Merrifield)
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Vale SA has stepped up the search for a new chief executive officer as Murilo Ferreira announced his departure, signaling efforts by some top shareholders to shield the world's No. 1 iron producer from political interference, three people with direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday to place "regulatory reform" task forces and officers within federal agencies in what may be the most far reaching effort to pare back U.S. red tape in recent decades.