UPDATE 3-New Nestle CEO ditches elusive sales target
* New CEO says not right time for big M&A (Adds fresh CEO, analyst comments, shares)
LONDON Nov 21 European Union antitrust regulators are set to clear Glencore's $32 billion takeover of miner Xstrata after the commodities trader satisfied concerns over zinc by ending a sales contract, sources familiar with the matter said.
The sources said on Wednesday that Glencore would end its zinc sales deal with producer Nyrstar but would not have to sell Xstrata's Nordenham zinc plant in Germany.
"No assets will be sold," one of the sources said.
Barring last minute hitches, the deal will be announced by the European Union on Thursday, the sources said.
Glencore and Xstrata declined to comment.
* New CEO says not right time for big M&A (Adds fresh CEO, analyst comments, shares)
MOSCOW, Feb 16 Russian food retailer Lenta reported a 9 percent rise in annual net profit on Thursday but warned a slower second half pointed to further margin pressure in 2017 as consumers' budgets remain tight.
LONDON, Feb 16 Soft drinks bottler Coca-Cola HBC reported higher full-year profit on Thursday, helped by price increases and cost cuts, though revenue was pulled lower by currency fluctuations and weakness in Russia.