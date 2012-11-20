UPDATE 1-German drugmaker Stada opens books to rival bidders
* Has received takeover proposals from three bidders (Adds context on M&A process, details)
LONDON Nov 20 Xstrata's shareholders did not pass a first resolution that would have approved a $31 billion takeover by trader Glencore, subject to a controversial retention package, as not enough investors heeded a recommendation from the miner's board.
Only 67.8 percent of shareholders voted in favour of the first of two resolutions on the tie-up - short of the necessary 75 percent threshold.
Shareholders, at a meeting in the Swiss town of Zug, are now set to vote on a second resolution, deciding whether or not to approve the deal without the "golden handcuffs" plan to retain key Xstrata managers. This is expected to pass.
The retention plan itself will be voted on separately.
Earlier on Tuesday, Glencore shareholders overwhelmingly backed the deal.
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Vale SA has stepped up the search for a new chief executive officer as Murilo Ferreira announced his departure, signaling efforts by some top shareholders to shield the world's No. 1 iron producer from political interference, three people with direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday.