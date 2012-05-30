* Full details of $30 billion takeover bid due by Thursday
LONDON, May 31 Commodities trader Glencore
and miner Xstrata will send details of their
long-awaited tie-up to shareholders on Thursday, including a
three-year retention package set to be worth tens of millions of
dollars for Xstrata boss Mick Davis.
Xstrata's Davis - who will stay on as chief executive of the
combined group, with Glencore's Ivan Glasenberg as deputy chief
executive - will forgo a "change of control" payment that would
have been triggered by the $30 billion takeover. But he is
expected to be handed a hefty shares package to ensure he stays
on after the bumper all-share deal.
Davis' steady hand at the helm is seen as a positive by
Xstrata shareholders who have fretted over Glencore's corporate
governance, but the size of his retention payment will be in
focus on Thursday, after more than a third of voting
shareholders rejected pay plans at Xstrata's annual shareholder
meeting earlier this month.
Davis, who has led Xstrata for over a decade, is one of the
best-paid executives in the FTSE 100, taking home $5.4 million
pounds last year in salary, cash bonus and benefits - excluding
long-term incentives, deferred bonuses and retirement benefits
that could more than triple that if he hits set targets.
Glencore, which already owns almost 34 percent of the miner,
is offering 2.8 new shares for every Xstrata share held to
conclude its long-standing plan to create an integrated mining
and trading powerhouse. At current prices that values the
takeover bid at just under $30 billion.
Those terms are likely to be confirmed in Xstrata's circular
for shareholders and Glencore's prospectus for the issue of new
shares, which both sides had said would be published by the end
of May. The commodities trader can still, however, increase the
bid up until just days before shareholders vote.
Investors will also be looking through documents for details
including an update on negotiations with antitrust authorities
and the date of shareholder votes, expected in early July.
The reams of paperwork will also detail the cost of counsel
provided by teams of bankers and lawyers that have advised on
the deal - one of few blockbuster mergers in a fallow period for
the industry.
Glencore is being advised by Citigroup, Morgan Stanley,
Credit Suisse and BNP Paribas. Xstrata is being advised by
Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Nomura and Barclays
Capital. Former Citi banker Michael Klein was an independent
consultant to both sides.
($1=0.6378 British pounds)
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Additional reporting by
Victoria Howley; Editing by Mike Nesbit)