* Glencore, Xstrata shareholders vote on Nov. 20
* "Golden handcuffs" deal expected to be voted down
* EU antitrust verdict expected by Nov. 22
* China antitrust verdict still outstanding
LONDON, Nov 18 Commodities trader Glencore
is set to all but clinch its $30 billion takeover of
Xstrata this week, despite a potential snub for the miner's
board if, as expected, investors scrap a controversial pay plan
for its managers.
Shareholders in both Glencore and Xstrata, the
world's fourth-largest diversified miner, will vote in
Switzerland on Tuesday.
European competition regulators will decide by Thursday
whether to give the green light to one of the sector's biggest
ever acquisitions, or begin a longer probe.
After nine months of unexpected twists and wrangling between
Xstrata and its top shareholders - not to mention years of
on-off talks between the miner and trader - the deal is moving
towards the finish line, a victory for Glencore's boss, top
shareholder and the deal's chief cheerleader, Ivan Glasenberg.
The deal's prospects were boosted last week thanks to
support offered by Xstrata's second-largest investor, Qatar,
overcoming initial reticence over the terms of the deal.
Glencore, Xstrata's top shareholder, has separately offered
up antitrust concessions, in the hope of securing an EU nod.
"There are hurdles, but they are not insurmountable. I would
be very surprised if the deal didn't go through," analyst Chris
La Femina at Jefferies said.
Shares in the two groups closed on Friday at a ratio of 2.95
- narrowing in on the ratio of 3.05 shares for every Xstrata
share held being offered by Glencore in the all-share deal.
However, a decision by Qatar to abstain from voting on
Xstrata's 140 million pound ($222 million) "golden handcuffs"
plan to tie in key management has increased the chances that the
proposal - which has ruffled investor feathers - will fail.
Qatar said retaining Xstrata's operational management was of
"critical importance" - agreeing with the miner's board, which
has emphasised the group's shift to a strategy led by organic
growth.
But the Gulf state decided to abstain, given "the
sensitivities concerning governance issues in the UK."
Its decision - a surprise to those who had expected Qatar to
stand by its support of Xstrata managers - follows public
comments by top institutional investors like Standard Life,
which has already said it will vote down the pay plan, blasting
a "rapacious management team and a weak board".
As Glencore does not vote, given that Qatar will abstain
from voting its 12 percent and only half of the remaining
investors need to vote against, investors representing just 27
percent of Xstrata's total shares in issue could block the pay
plan.
"If (the pay deal) gets voted down wholeheartedly, it would
be a big embarrassment," said a second analyst, who declined to
be named.
MUSCLES IN BRUSSELS
One other hurdle Glencore hopes to overcome this week will
be the European Union's antitrust authority, with a decision due
by Nov. 22.
Some investors had worried a decision to prolong the probe
could scupper the deal, but that is now unlikely to be the case
if a decision comes after Tuesday's shareholder vote.
Brussels authorities have concentrated on zinc, and demanded
concessions last month. But Glencore, which spent seven months
in talks with the EU in the hope of avoiding a long probe, has
already offered up a sales agreement with zinc producer Nyrstar
and a mid-sized zinc plant in Germany - Nordenham.
"Glencore agreeing to give up Nyrstar and sell Nordenham if
that were the proposed remedy, it would likely be good enough.
Under (the model which the Commission uses), transaction would
not be anticompetitive," La Femina said.
The only major remaining hurdle Glencore faces is antitrust
clearance by Chinese authorities, which do not work to fixed
deadlines and might delay completion of the deal.
Analysts say the response from China, the world's largest
consumer of key commodities, is harder to predict and might
include behavioural remedies rather than simple asset sales.