LONDON, April 2 Glencore said on
Tuesday it had again extended the date by which it expects to
close its merger with Xstrata, due to the ongoing
investigation into the deal in China.
Glencore has been waiting for several months for China, the
biggest buyer of the materials it trades and mines, to give the
go-ahead before it can complete its $35 billion acquisition of
miner Xstrata, the largest deal in the sector to date.
Glencore said on Tuesday it had held constructive
discussions with China's Ministry of Commerce, or MOFCOM, but
that it had pushed the deadline date back to May 2 because it
did not expect to have the final approval in time for its
previous deadline of April 16.
The merger date has been pushed back several times, with
Glencore saying in March that MOFCOM was focusing its attention
on copper.
MOFCOM is the only one of the world's main watchdogs to take
national industrial policy into consideration in its decisions.
"Glencore believes that it has had constructive discussions
with the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China
(MOFCOM) and that these discussions are now in their final
stages," the group said in a statement.
"However, Glencore does not expect to receive the final
decision from MOFCOM in time for the merger to be completed by
16 April 2013."