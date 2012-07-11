* Rescheduled EGM to be held on Sept. 7
* Miner postponed July 12 vote after changing retention
packages
* Retention packages for executives now in shares,
performance related
* Deal expected to close by year-end
(Adds detail, background, Glencore manganese acquisition)
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, July 11 Xstrata said
shareholders will now vote on Sept. 7 on the miner's planned $26
billion takeover by Glencore, after changes to unpopular
retention deals for top executives forced it to push back a
meeting scheduled for this week.
A new date had been expected after deals to tie in Xstrata's
top managers were overhauled at the end of last month, following
shareholder protests over mostly cash packages that were not
tied to performance.
But a vote on Sept. 7, later than strictly required, will
also give commodities trader Glencore, Xstrata's
largest investor, six more weeks to hammer out a deal over the
terms of the takeover with rival shareholder Qatar Holding,
which is demanding better terms - easing speculation that the
current deadlock between the two could put the tie-up on ice.
While the September date is still moveable, sources familiar
with the matter and analysts said it marked a deadline of sorts
and a goal for the talks between Glencore and Qatar's sovereign
wealth fund, which owns 11 percent of the miner.
Qatar, which has built the second-largest stake in the
miner, said last week it was firm in its demand for Glencore to
improve its offer to 3.25 new Glencore shares for every Xstrata
share held, up from the 2.8 on offer.
Glencore, for its part, has indicated it could walk away.
Under takeover rules, Glencore has until two weeks before
the vote date to alter the terms of its offer - a later move is
possible but would push the date back again.
Xstrata - which was caught in a "shareholder spring" that
has seen shareholder protest over pay across sectors - said on
Wednesday its new retention packages for top executives would be
in shares only and be dependent on executives reaching a further
$300 million of cost savings beyond planned synergies.
Xstrata also said it continued to expect the merger to
complete in the fourth quarter.
Antitrust reviews were progressing, the miner said, with an
ongoing process in China and South Africa and constructive
discussions with the European Union ahead of a formal
notification, expected in coming weeks.
The combination of Glencore and Xstrata was expected to be
an acquisition powerhouse, as both have a track record of
growing through deals.
Glencore announced, separately on Wednesday, it would buy
Brazilian miner Vale's European manganese ferroalloys
operations for $160 million, moving into the production of a key
steelmaking ingredient.
"This small transaction is characteristic of Glencore's
opportunistic and piecemeal M&A strategy and it marks its first
foray into manganese production," analyst Dominic O'Kane at
Liberum said in a note.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Dan Lalor)