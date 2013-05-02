LONDON May 2 Commodities trader Glencore
, which completed its $30 billion acquisition of Xstrata
on Thursday, has detailed the combined group's new management to
employees, a source familiar with the company said.
The source said Telis Mistakidis, Glencore's veteran head of
copper, would lead both trading and industrial operations for
the red metal within the combined group.
Glencore's head of oil, Alex Beard, and its head of
agricultural products, Chris Mahoney, will keep their roles in
the combined group.
In coal, Glencore's Tor Peterson will lead trading
operations while Xstrata's Peter Freyberg - the only divisional
manager from Xstrata to come over to the combined group - will
take on coal mining, the source said.
In zinc, another key commodity for the combined group,
Glencore's Daniel Mate will run trading, while the mining
operations will be run by Glencore's Chris Eskdale.
Earlier on Thursday, in a letter to employees, Glencore
lauded its success in combining the two companies - the
industry's largest ever merger - but also pointed to more staff
and asset shake-ups ahead.
"We see scope to improve the efficiency of the group and
optimise the combined asset portfolio and growth pipeline for
the benefit of all stakeholders," Chief Executive Ivan
Glasenberg said.