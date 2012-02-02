LONDON Feb 2 Xstrata said on
Thursday it had received an approach from Glencore International
that could lead to to an all share merger of equals.
"Xstrata Plc confirms that it has received an approach from
and is in discussions with Glencore International Plc regarding
an all share merger of equals which may or may not lead to an
offer being made by Glencore for Xstrata," it said.
"There can be no certainty that any offer will be made."
The short statement followed a report from Bloomberg which
said the two companies were nearing an agreement in a deal that
may value the combined entity at 52 billion pounds ($82.46
billion).
($1 = 0.6306 British pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)