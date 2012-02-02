LONDON Feb 2 Xstrata said on Thursday it had received an approach from Glencore International that could lead to to an all share merger of equals.

"Xstrata Plc confirms that it has received an approach from and is in discussions with Glencore International Plc regarding an all share merger of equals which may or may not lead to an offer being made by Glencore for Xstrata," it said.

"There can be no certainty that any offer will be made."

The short statement followed a report from Bloomberg which said the two companies were nearing an agreement in a deal that may value the combined entity at 52 billion pounds ($82.46 billion).

($1 = 0.6306 British pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)