Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
LONDON Feb 7 Mining group Xstrata agreed to merge with commodities trading giant Glencore , in a $90 billion recommended all-share deal, the mining sector's biggest to date.
The miner said on Tuesday that shareholders would receive 2.8 new Glencore shares per Xstrata share held, excluding Xstrata shares already owned by Glencore, which the companies said represented a premium of 15.2 percent over Xstrata's closing price on Feb. 1.
Xstrata, the world's fourth-largest diversified miner, last week revealed it was in discussions with Glencore, already its single largest shareholder, confirming talks were back on after years of on-off negotiations. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Paul Hoskins)
* BlueScope Steel worries coal prices could rise (Adds BlueScope Steel comment)
SYDNEY, Feb 23 The first attempt at an acquisition by Australia's South32 following its spinoff from BHP Billiton has raised competition concerns with regulators over control of the domestic coking coal market.