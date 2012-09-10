PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 10
Feb 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Sept 10 Commodities trader Glencore laid out its revised $36 billion all-share bid for miner Xstrata on Monday, raising its offer as expected but warning it would not improve the terms further.
Glencore, the miner's largest shareholder, confirmed its offer was now 3.05 new shares for every Xstrata share held, up from 2.8. The deal provides for Glencore's own chief executive, Ivan Glasenberg, to take the helm of the combined group, again as expected, but only after an interim period under Xstrata's Mick Davis.
"Glencore confirms that it is an all-share merger, and it will not increase the merger ratio further," Glencore said
"The increased merger ratio represents a substantial premium for a company with a 34 percent shareholder."
Feb 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.
* Williams partners agrees to acquire additional interests in two marcellus shale gathering systems and sell ownership stake in delaware basin joint venture and ranch westex assets