LONDON Oct 1 Miner Xstrata's
independent board members gave their long-awaited blessing for
trader Glencore's revised $33 billion offer on Monday,
though only on condition that shareholders also back a plan to
retain key managers.
Faced with opposition from several major investors,
Xstrata's board said it had revised the voting structure to
allow shareholder to support the deal but object to the
retention plan for what the board sees as essential staff.
"Without the ability to retain key Xstrata managers to run
the combined group's mining operations... the independent
Xstrata non-executive directors believe that the value
proposition of the combined entity is at risk," Xstrata Chairman
John Bond said.
"This view was reaffirmed by major shareholders, in
particular in the light of the change of CEO and remains the
rationale for retention arrangements. Nonetheless, some other
shareholders remain opposed either to the principle of retention
payments or to the originally proposed inter-conditional nature
of the merger resolutions."
Xstrata added its current chief executive, Mick Davis, would
be replaced on the board after his departure by an Xstrata
executive, retaining the current balance of the board.