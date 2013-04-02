LONDON, April 2 Glencore said on
Tuesday it had extended again the date by which it expects to
close its merger with Xstrata to May 2, due to the ongoing
investigation into the deal in China.
Glencore has been waiting for several months for China, the
biggest buyer of the materials it trades and mines, to give the
go-ahead before it can complete its $35 billion acquisition of
miner Xstrata, the largest deal in the sector to date.
Glencore said on Tuesday it had held constructive
discussions with China's Ministry of Commerce, or MOFCOM, but
that it did not think it would have received the final approval
in time for its previous deadline of April 16.