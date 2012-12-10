BRIEF-U.S. judge dismisses most of Euribor manipulation lawsuit
Feb 21 U.S. judge dismisses most of investor lawsuit accusing major banks of conspiring to manipulate Euribor interest rate -- court ruling
LONDON Dec 10 Lengthy antitrust regulatory processes in China and South Africa have forced commodities trader Glencore to delay the date for completion of its tie-up with miner Xstrata until the end of January.
South Africa's competition authorities have postponed hearings on the $33 billion deal until Jan. 18, after the parties asked for more time to prepare.
Glencore said on Monday its "long stop date" was now January 31, a month later than previously planned.
Glencore is still awaiting a green light from antitrust authorities in China and South Africa, having already received a conditional approval from European regulators.
* Oil rises as OPEC sees higher compliance with cuts (Updates to U.S. market close)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.