May 3 Glencore Xstrata, the world's
fourth largest diversified mining company, has turned to former
Glencore talent to run all but two of the sector's key
divisions.
Below are some of the executives who will be running the $71
billion firm.
* Ivan Glasenberg, CEO
Chief executive of Glencore since 2002 and the combined
company's largest shareholder, the South African masterminded
the Xstrata deal. Trained as an accountant, the 55-year-old
one-time champion race walker has worked at Glencore for almost
30 years. He owns just over 8 percent of the combined group.
* Telis Mistakidis, Copper Mining & Trading
Mistakidis's 20-year career at Glencore has seen him work in
its zinc, copper and lead business. The sprightly veteran of
Greek descent is one of Glencore's most senior figures, as well
as a shareholder with over 3 percent in the new group.
* Daniel Mate, Zinc Trading
Mate, who is Spanish, has been a co-director of Glencore's
zinc, copper and lead business since 2000. He joined the
company's Madrid office in 1988.
* Tor Peterson, Coal Trading
One of few Americans in the top team, trader Peterson
replaced Glasenberg in the coal director role in 2002, having
joined Glencore 10 years previously.
* Peter Freyberg, Coal Mining
Xstrata's coal boss since 2008, Freyberg started his mining
career at Anglo American and has over 35 years'
experience in the sector. He is the only head of a major Xstrata
business unit to move to the combined group.
* Alex Beard, Oil
A former BP employee, Beard joined Glencore's oil
unit in 1995. He was appointed director of the unit 12 years
later and is based in London.
* Chris Mahoney, Agricultural Products
Joined Glencore after 17 years at trading rival Cargill,
working in sugar and grain, in 1998. He became head of the
agricultural products business segment in 2002, looking after
Glencore's farming assets, logistics operations and marketing.
* Christian Wolfensberger, Iron Ore Trading
In his 19-year career at Glencore, Wolfensberger has worked
in the company's trade finance, nickel and ferroalloys
businesses. He has been director of Glencore's iron ore
department since January 2012, when the unit was set up.
* Mark Eames, Iron Ore Mining
Eames comes from Xstrata, where he has been in charge of the
company's iron ore projects for three years. He joined Xstrata
in 2004, initially working in coal. Before that he had an
18-year career at global mining group Rio Tinto.
* Peter Johnston, Nickel Mining
Johnston has been chief executive of Glencore-owned
Australian nickel producer Minara Resources for over ten years.
* Gary Nagle, Ferroalloys Mining
Nagle, head of Glencore coal business Prodeco for more than
five years, moves into ferroalloys. He joined Glencore in 2000.
* Peter Coates, Asset Integration Advisor
A 45-year veteran of the resource industry, Coates was
formerly head of Xstrata's coal business before retiring in
2008. Since then he has been chairman of Glencore-owned
Australian nickel company Minara Resources.
He will step down as chairman of Australian oil and gas firm
Santos to take the executive role.
