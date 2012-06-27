BRIEF-InterOil says shareholders approve transaction with Exxon Mobil
* InterOil: 91% of shares voted approve exxonmobil transaction
LONDON, June 27 Miner Xstrata revised the terms of its controversial pay scheme designed to retain staff following the proposed merger with Glencore, pledging awards that were linked to cost-saving targets and paid entirely in shares.
Xstrata's chairman John Bond said that the company had listened to feedback from shareholders since publishing the merger documents and the amendments had been made with these in mind. "These amendments now allow shareholders to focus on the strategic rationale for the merger," he said in a statement.
The retention awards will only fully vest if an additional $300 million of incremental cost savings are achieved from the merger in the two years after the deal completes.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)
Feb 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday: