LONDON, June 27 Glencore, battling to save its $30 billion offer for miner Xstrata, said on Wednesday it would consider changing the management incentive arrangements that have angered investors.

Glencore said it would consider a proposal from the board of Xstrata in relation to certain amendments to the management incentive arrangements that were proposed as part of the deal.

Glencore is suddenly having to fight to save the deal after Qatar, Xstrata's second largest shareholder, shocked the market with a surprise demand for better terms on Tuesday. Glencore did not refer to that issue in its statement. (Reporting by Kate Holton)