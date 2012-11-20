UPDATE 1-German drugmaker Stada opens books to rival bidders
* Has received takeover proposals from three bidders (Adds context on M&A process, details)
LONDON Nov 20 Shareholders in commodity trader Glencore voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday in favour of its long-awaited $31 billion takeover of miner Xstrata.
Glencore, which is controlled by its management team and is already Xstrata's largest shareholder, has offered 3.05 new shares for every Xstrata share which it does not already own.
Glencore said 99.4 percent of voting shareholders supported the resolution on the tie-up.
Xstrata shareholders vote later on Tuesday, with a first meeting scheduled for 1300 GMT.
* Has received takeover proposals from three bidders (Adds context on M&A process, details)
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Vale SA has stepped up the search for a new chief executive officer as Murilo Ferreira announced his departure, signaling efforts by some top shareholders to shield the world's No. 1 iron producer from political interference, three people with direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday.