UPDATE 1-German drugmaker Stada opens books to rival bidders
* Has received takeover proposals from three bidders (Adds context on M&A process, details)
LONDON Nov 20 Xstrata's shareholders have approved a $31 billion takeover by commodities trader Glencore, but without a controversial "golden handcuffs" retention plan for the miner's key managers.
Xstrata said 78.88 percent of shareholders voted in favour of the second of two resolutions on the deal. The first resolution - which would have approved the deal with the retention plan - did not pass, after it fell short of the necessary 75 percent threshold.
The retention plan will be voted on separately.
Xstrata's board had recommended that shareholders vote "yes" on the first resolution.
Earlier on Tuesday, Glencore shareholders overwhelmingly backed the deal.
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Vale SA has stepped up the search for a new chief executive officer as Murilo Ferreira announced his departure, signaling efforts by some top shareholders to shield the world's No. 1 iron producer from political interference, three people with direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday.