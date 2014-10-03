JOHANNESBURG Oct 3 Global mining group and
commodities trader Glencore said on Friday it was
suspending its zinc unit in Zambia and was cutting 169 jobs at
the mine amid a row over VAT tax.
Africa's second-largest copper producer is withholding a
$600 million in VAT refunds owed to mining firms and will only
repay the cash when companies produce import certificates from
destination countries, the minister of mines said in June.
Finance Minister Alexander Chikwanda said in August it
planned to waive the requirement because it is impractical. The
Zambia Revenue Authority says it is still consulting with
exporters before implementation.
Glencore said in a statement it was placing Sable Zinc Kabwe
under "care and maintenance" - which means operations are being
halted - in response "to the current local economic environment
in Zambia, as well as the cash flow restrictions caused by the
withholding of around $12 million in VAT refunds."
Aside from the lay-offs, Glencore also said Sable was
curtailing "all expansion capital projects."
"Sable is working with affected employees to identify
opportunities at other group companies in Zambia as well as with
other operations in the Kabwe area," it said.
Job cuts are a thorny issue in Zambia and the government of
President Michael Sata has previously threatened to revoke the
licenses of companies that have said they plan to trim
headcount.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)