(Adds Glencore reaction)
LUSAKA Oct 6 Zambia's mines minister described
as "illegal" on Monday plans by mining group Glencore
to cut jobs and halt operations at its zinc unit in the country
against the background of a simmering tax row.
"We don't tolerate retrenchments done without following
procedure," mines minister Christopher Yaluma told Reuters.
Zambia has in the past threatened to revoke the mining licenses
of companies planning to cut staff.
Yaluma said Glencore, a mining company and commodities
trader, had not officially communicated with the government as
required under Zambian law before cutting almost 170 jobs.
Glencore last week maintained that it had followed correct
procedure, saying "its decision is acknowledged by the relevant
ministries within the Zambian Government" after formal
notification by the company.
A spokesman for Glencore reiterated on Monday that the
company had complied with Zambian law.
Glencore cited the government's withholding of $12 million
in VAT refunds from its zinc operation, Sable Zinc Kabwe
Limited, as one of the reasons behind the decision.
Africa's second-largest copper producer has been withholding
$600 million in VAT refunds owed to mining firms, after
companies failed to produce import certificates from destination
countries.
The finance ministry has since said it plans to waive the
requirement because it is impractical, but no refunds have been
made yet.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Additional reporting by Clara
Ferreira-Marques in London; Editing by Ed Stoddard)