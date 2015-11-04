LUSAKA Nov 4 Zambia's president has said he will not allow Glencore's Mopani unit to lay off workers as the mining and trading company deepens cuts in copper output to support flagging prices.

"I am here because of the problems in the mines. I am going to meet Mopani management from here. I cannot allow them to lay off 4,000 people," President Edgar Lungu said on state television late on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)