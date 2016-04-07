UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LUSAKA, April 7 Commodity miner and trader Glencore's decision to invest in a new Zambian copper mines will spur economic growth to 5 percent in 2018, ratings firm Moody's said on Thursday.
"Glencore's investment will reduce production costs and increase the efficiency and profitability of Mopani copper mine shafts," Moody's said in research note, noting the investment was a signal of a return of investor confidence in Zambia.
Glencore said last week it was investing over $1.1 billion to sink three copper mine shafts in Zambia. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.