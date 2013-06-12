LONDON, June 12 Glencore Xstrata has
appointed former Morgan Stanley boss John Mack as an independent
director as it rebuilds its board after a shareholder vote last
month saw the departure of all former Xstrata directors.
The recently-merged commodities group said it had also
appointed Peter Grauer, chairman of information provider
Bloomberg, as an independent non-executive director, while Peter
Coates, a veteran of the group, would be executive director.
The group said its search for a new chairman continues,
after the abrupt exit of former Xstrata chairman John Bond last
month.