June 16 Glencore Xstrata Plc

* Intends to invite holders of bonds to tender their bonds for repurchase by glencore for cash ( "repurchase").

* Invitation by glencore finance (europe) s.a. To holders of its outstanding usd2,300,000,000 5.00 per cent. Convertible bonds due 2014

* Glencore is targeting an aggregate principal amount of approximately usd 600 million for repurchase.

* Purchase price that glencore will pay for each bond will be determined pursuant to modified dutch auction procedure with a minimum purchase price per bond of 108.50% of principal amount of such bond