UPDATE 2-Macau signals rebound as gambling revenues hit 2-year high in Feb
* Shift towards mass market still key focus (Recasts, adds analyst comment, share reaction)
Dec 9 Glencore : * Peter Coates' executive responsibilities will cease effective from Jan. 1, 2014 * Coates will remain on the board and accordingly will become a non-executive director * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Shift towards mass market still key focus (Recasts, adds analyst comment, share reaction)
* Says Jakob Riis, executive vice president, head of North America operations and president of Novo Nordisk Inc. has resigned from company
* Trump speech holds few details, surprises, less protectionism