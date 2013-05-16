LONDON May 16 Glencore Xstrata is set
to appoint former BP boss Tony Hayward as interim chairman,
after John Bond failed to be reelected to the top job at the
company's inaugural shareholder meeting, a source with knowledge
of the matter said.
Bond had been expected to step down following trader
Glencore's takeover of miner Xstrata, but only once a
replacement was found. Instead, he abruptly left after
announcing to investors on Thursday that he had not been
reelected.
Hayward was already senior independent director, a role he
took when Glencore listed in 2011. At the time, the move was
seen as a comeback for the former chief executive of oil major
BP, ousted from the role after the Deepwater Horizon disaster.