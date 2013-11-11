LONDON Nov 11 Glencore Xstrata's PASAR
copper smelter and refinery in the Philippines has sustained
"heavy structural damage" after one of the most powerful storms
ever recorded, typhoon Haiyan, battered the country and left an
estimated 10,000 people dead.
PASAR said in a statement it was currently inspecting its
facilities and assessing the impact.
"Initial assessments confirm that PASAR has sustained heavy
structural damage to its operations," it said, estimating a
return to normal operations could take at least 4 to 6 weeks.
The PASAR plant, majority owned by Glencore, is in Leyte
province, southeast of Manila. It was closed after a fire last
year, which stopped production for about six months, and then
restarted in July 2012.