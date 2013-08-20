Aug 20 Glencore : * CEO says not in a major rush to find new chairman, engaging institutional
shareholders * CEO says very strong interest in las bambas, particularly among Chinese
suitors * CEO says hopes to reach sale agreement on las bambas mine by the end of the
year * CEO says stands by xstrata deal, group could reverse xstrata hit in time * CEO says working closely with Lonmin, will not sit passively on the side;
says no rush to make decision on stake sale * CEO says miners selling assets are not distressed sellers, does not see
UPDATE 2-Zalando buys streetwear retailer Kickz, outlook dents shares
BERLIN, March 1 Germany's Zalando announced the acquisition of streetwear retailer Kickz on Wednesday, bolstering its plans to shift from being a pure fashion e-commerce player to becoming a provider of logistics, technology and marketing to key brands.
UPDATE 2-Russia's Evraz meets forecasts with 7 pct rise in 2016 core earnings
MOSCOW, March 1 Russia's No.2 steelmaker Evraz said on Wednesday its core earnings rose 7 percent in 2016, benefiting from a rebound in steel prices and an improving domestic economy.