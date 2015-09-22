(Corrects typo in first name of CEO in paragraph 3)
By Zeba Siddiqui
MUMBAI, Sept 21 Indian drugmaker Glenmark
Pharmaceuticals is counting on strong growth in the
United States, where it will launch a dozen new medicines, to
offset weakness in emerging markets this year, its chief
executive said.
One of India's top 10 drugmakers by sales, Glenmark has seen
its profit hit in recent quarters by currency volatility in
Russia, Venezuela and other emerging markets, after a steep
decline in oil prices and China's devaluation of the yuan.
"Our U.S. business right now is more than compensating for
the hit we are taking in emerging markets," Glenn Saldanha said
on the sidelines of the company's annual general meeting in
Mumbai.
Excluding India, emerging markets account for about a
quarter of Glenmark's total sales, and have been a driver of
margin growth in the last few years. However, Saldanha said they
will contribute only about 20 percent to sales in the fiscal
year ending in March 2016.
Citing worries that the company may not be able to sustain
those margins going forward, several brokerages, including
JPMorgan, have downgraded Glenmark's stock in the last few
months.
Glenmark is one of only a few Indian drugmakers that have
received a steady number of approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration to launch generic medicines this year.
Many of its local peers have faced a lag in approval
timelines after the FDA overhauled its review process.
Weakness in Glenmark's emerging markets caused it to miss
analysts' profit estimates for the quarter ended June.
The company, in which Singapore's sovereign wealth fund
Temasek invested $150 million in April, has said it expects to
launch 10-12 drugs in the United States in 2016 and hopes to
grow its U.S. business by 18-20 percent.
Those launches will include a copy of U.S. firm Merck & Co's
blockbuster cholesterol medicine Zetia, which Glenmark
expects to roll out by December 2016, Saldanha said. Glenmark
was the first to file with the FDA to launch a copy of Zetia,
and is entitled to a six-month exclusivity on the market.
Many of its peers, including Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
and Lupin have acquired companies in the
United States to add scale there, but Saldanha said Glenmark
won't make acquisitions for at least another two years.
"Valuations are crazy," he said. "Companies are overpaying
for some of these assets ... so in the near term we would rather
focus on our pipeline and building our business organically."
