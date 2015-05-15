MUMBAI May 15 India's Supreme Court has blocked
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd from selling copies of
U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc's diabetes drugs Januvia
and Janumet, sources with knowledge of the matter said after a
court hearing on Friday.
The court has, however, allowed Glenmark to continue to sell
existing inventory, the sources said.
Merck sued Glenmark in 2013 for infringing a patent it has
on sitagliptin, the chemical compound in Januvia and Janumet.
Glenmark sells the medicines under the brand names Zita and
Zita-met.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in
Mumbai)