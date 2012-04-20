April 20 Independent wealth management firm
Glenmede has expanded its New Jersey footprint, adding a veteran
former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney adviser and a new business
development manager to its Princeton office.
Adviser Richard Giarrusso joined Glenmede in early April
from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where he had been an
investment manager in the firm's private client group. Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney, the largest U.S. brokerage, was formed
after the merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth unit and
Citigroup's Smith Barney in 2009.
Giarrusso, who had been with Citigroup since the end of
2005, had previously worked at Merrill Lynch, the brokerage now
owned by Bank of America, and RBC Wealth Management
earlier in his career. He joined Glenmede as a senior portfolio
manager.
Glenmede, based in Philadelphia, has more than $20 billion
in investable client assets under management. The firm caters to
high-net-worth individuals, families, foundations and
institutions, and also has offices in Delaware, New Jersey, New
York and Ohio.
Glenmede also hired industry veteran Michael Schiff as its
new business development manager based in Princeton. Schiff, who
recently worked as a sales director at Amicorp Services Ltd,
will be in charge of developing and maintaining relationships
with high-net-worth individuals, families and tax-exempt
entities.
The new hires now report to Robert Kiep, director of the
Princeton office.
