* Cuts FY11 rev outlook to $130-$170 mln

* Q2 loss/shr C$0.38 vs loss/shr C$0.01 yr ago

* Shares down 15 pct (Adds analysts' comments in paragraphs 3, 4 and 5, updates share movement)

BANGALORE, Aug 15 GLG Life Tech Corp forecast lower full-year sales as the sweetener maker's distributors outside China are taking longer than expected to burn through inventories, sending its shares down 15 percent to a year-low.

GLG -- which supplies Stevia, a natural, zero-calorie sweetener -- now expects full-year revenue of $130-$170 million, down from C$160-C$200 million it forecast earlier.

Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen said the sales target for the year is a tall order and that investors would be pleased if the company met the low end of its goal.

Hansen also said the company's AN0C consumer products are under focus now and while their sales for the quarter were lack-lustre, the business was still in nascent stages and would take time to grow.

Desjardins Securities analyst Pooya Hemami said GLG needs to show better consistency and visibility with profits .

Vancouver, British Columbia-based GLG Life's shares fell to C$5.45, before recovering to trade down 8 percent at C$5.95 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

April-June net loss widened to C$12.5 million, or 38 Canadian cents a share, from C$277,660, or 1 Canadian cent a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 45 percent to C$15.2 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected a loss of 10 Canadian cents per share on revenue of C$24.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the full year, analysts expect earnings of 16 Canadian cents per share on revenue of C$145.9 million. (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis and Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian and Sriraj Kalluvila)