* Company warns on launch delays, quality control issues

* Shares down 29.58 percent at C$2.50 on TSX

Oct 6 Shares of GLG Life Tech Corp (GLG.TO), a manufacturer of food and beverages for the Chinese market, dived in early trade on Thursday after it issued its second revenue warning this year.

GLG Life, which is based in Vancouver, said that full-year sales, already revised lower in August, would be hit further by product launch delays and quality control issues at its Chinese manufacturers.

Its shares dropped 29.58 percent to C$2.50 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock has fallen more than 75 percent so far this year.

The company, which sells food and beverage products in China through a subsidiary company, said it has delayed the launch of nearly three-quarters of the new products it had planned by about two months, which it said will reduce 2011 revenue.

GLG also said that problems with packaging and product appearance at two bottling plants in China would cut third quarter sales, and that consumer demand for its cold drinks fell in the quarter due to a cooler summer in China.

GLG also supplies Stevia, a natural sweetener, to global markets. It warned that third quarter revenues for its Stevia division will be lower than in other quarters as none of its existing distributors had placed substantial orders. It said, however, that it expects revenues from its two new Stevia sweetener products in the fourth quarter.

In August, GLG slashed its full year revenue outlook to C$130 million-C$170 million ($124 million-$163 million), down from an earlier forecast of C$160 milllion-C$200 million.

($1=$1.04 Canadian) (Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Peter Galloway)