Aug 1 Pilots have been taking to the skies for the World Glider Aerobatic Championships in Hungary, displaying their skills in twists and loops in the air.

The competition, which ran July 20-30 at Matko airport south of Budapest, saw Hungarian pilot Ferenc Toth win his third World Championship gold medal.

Hungary also won the team competition, while France and Germany respectively took second and third place.

(Reporting by Reuters Television)