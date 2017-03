Sept 16 Washington Prime Group, a retail real estate investment trust, said it would buy Glimcher Realty Trust in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $4.3 billion, including debt.

Washington Prime's said its offer was valued at $14.20 per share, representing a premium of 34 percent to Glimcher's Monday's close. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)