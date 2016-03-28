MANILA, March 28 Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc , the Philippines' second-biggest nickel ore miner, said on Monday it had signed contracts to ship a total of 4.5 million wet metric tonnes of nickel ore to Chinese buyers including Baosteel.

The company will deliver the volume, which accounts for almost 90 percent of its 2016 production target, for a period of one year at spot prices, it said in a statement.

Baosteel has placed an order for 1 million WMT, while a company called Tsingshan has committed to buy 2.5 million WMT, Global Ferronickel said.

The third buyer is Shanghai International Trade, buying 1 million WMT, it said.

