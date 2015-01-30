MANILA Jan 30 Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc
, the Philippines' No. 3 nickel producer, said on Friday
it aims to increase ore exports this year by up to 11 percent to
7 million wet metric tonnes, mostly intended for Chinese
customers.
The company could boost annual nickel ore exports in two
years to 10 million WMT if it is able to develop another local
mine as planned, Executive Vice President Dante Bravo told
reporters.
Global Ferronickel is seeking to raise at least $170 million
from a share sale to fund expansion, aiming to profit from
higher ore prices and exports triggered by a ban on shipments of
ore from Indonesia.
The Philippines in 2014 became the biggest ore supplier to
China's producers of nickel pig iron, used to make stainless
steel, after Indonesia halted ore exports from January last
year.
China's nickel imports from the Philippines in 2014 totalled
36.4 million tonnes, according to China's official customs
figures.
According to Global Ferronickel, 7 million WMT is equivalent
to around 4.9 million tonnes after removing water.
Global Ferronickel, formerly called Southeast Asia Cement, a
listed dormant holding firm that was taken over by unlisted
Platinum Group Metals Corp last year, extracts ore from its
Cagdianao mine in Surigao del Norte province in southern
Philippines.
Bravo said the company is targeting total shipments of 6-7
million WMT from the Cagdianao mine this year, compared with
last year's record high 6.3 million WMT.
He confirmed a Reuters report earlier this month that the
company was in talks with potential cornerstone investors that
include some of its top customers such as trading companies and
end-users in China.
Pre-marketing for the share offer has begun, which could
raise as much as $600 million if priced at the company's maximum
price guidance of 4.38 pesos each.
"We'll do a follow-on offering this year and our target date
is this March," Bravo said. "Depending on the (regulatory)
approvals, that could be a moving target."
Global Ferronickel plans to use $80 million of the proceeds
from the offering to acquire and develop a mine in Palawan
province, and $5 million for research on setting up a
value-added processing plant within its Cagdianao mine.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)