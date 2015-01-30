MANILA Jan 30 Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc , the Philippines' No. 3 nickel producer, said on Friday it aims to increase ore exports this year by up to 11 percent to 7 million wet metric tonnes, mostly intended for Chinese customers.

The company could boost annual nickel ore exports in two years to 10 million WMT if it is able to develop another local mine as planned, Executive Vice President Dante Bravo told reporters.

Global Ferronickel is seeking to raise at least $170 million from a share sale to fund expansion, aiming to profit from higher ore prices and exports triggered by a ban on shipments of ore from Indonesia.

The Philippines in 2014 became the biggest ore supplier to China's producers of nickel pig iron, used to make stainless steel, after Indonesia halted ore exports from January last year.

China's nickel imports from the Philippines in 2014 totalled 36.4 million tonnes, according to China's official customs figures.

According to Global Ferronickel, 7 million WMT is equivalent to around 4.9 million tonnes after removing water.

Global Ferronickel, formerly called Southeast Asia Cement, a listed dormant holding firm that was taken over by unlisted Platinum Group Metals Corp last year, extracts ore from its Cagdianao mine in Surigao del Norte province in southern Philippines.

Bravo said the company is targeting total shipments of 6-7 million WMT from the Cagdianao mine this year, compared with last year's record high 6.3 million WMT.

He confirmed a Reuters report earlier this month that the company was in talks with potential cornerstone investors that include some of its top customers such as trading companies and end-users in China.

Pre-marketing for the share offer has begun, which could raise as much as $600 million if priced at the company's maximum price guidance of 4.38 pesos each.

"We'll do a follow-on offering this year and our target date is this March," Bravo said. "Depending on the (regulatory) approvals, that could be a moving target."

Global Ferronickel plans to use $80 million of the proceeds from the offering to acquire and develop a mine in Palawan province, and $5 million for research on setting up a value-added processing plant within its Cagdianao mine. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)