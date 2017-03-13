March 13 Asset management firm Global Advisors (Jersey) Ltd has appointed Laurent Kssis interim managing director of XBT Provider AB, the Swedish company that launched the world's first bitcoin-backed exchange traded note (ETN).

Kssis, a 15-year veteran in the exchange-traded fund industry, most recently was non-executive chairman of blockchain firm Coinsilium Group (IPO-COIN.L).

Stockholm-based XBT Provider, known for two of its ETN products called Bitcoin Tracker One and Bitcoin Tracker Euro, was acquired by Jersey-based Global Advisors in 2016.

Investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, best known for their feud with Facebook Inc founder Mark Zuckerberg, have been pushing to bring the Bitcoin ETF to the U.S. market for more than three years.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last week denied a request by CBOE Holdings Inc's Bats exchange to list what would have been the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built to track bitcoin. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)