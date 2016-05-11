COPENHAGEN May 11 The Danish government will recommend the purchase of 27 F-35 stealth fighter jets built by U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The recommendation, first reported by Denmark's TV2 News, will be followed by a public comment period, said one source, who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Denmark would be the 11th country to buy the radar-evading fighter jets, joining the United States, Britain, Australia, Turkey, Italy, Norway, the Netherlands, Israel, South Korea and Japan, which have already placed orders.

The decision marks a victory for Lockheed, which is still chasing orders in Canada and several other countries. It marks a setback for Boeing Co, another U.S. weapons maker that mounted an expensive last-ditch marketing effort for its older F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, and the Eurofighter consortium that includes Airbus Group SE. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom and Tim Hepher in Paris)