COPENHAGEN May 11 The Danish government has
picked U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin Corp to supply
27 of its F-35 Lightning fighter jets, TV2 News said on
Wednesday, citing unidentified sources.
Denmark's decision has been closely watched, as several
other nations also have to decide whether to replace their aged
warplanes with Lockheed Martin's brand new F-35 or choose
cheaper, older-generation planes such as Super Hornets.
An expert group formed by the Danish Ministry of Defence
last month concluded that the F-35 Lightning was a better option
than Eurofighter's Typhoon or Boeing Co's F/A-18E/F Super
Hornet.
