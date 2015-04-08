* OECD countries' foreign aid stable in 2014 after 2013
record
* Bilateral aid to least-developed nations down 16 percent
* Survey expects aid to poorest nations to recover in coming
years
(Recasts and adds details)
By Magdalena Mis
LONDON, April 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Development
aid from rich countries remained at record highs in 2014 but
flows to the world's poorest countries continued to fall, the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)
said on Wednesday.
The Paris-based international think-tank said development
assistance stood at $135.2 billion last year after hitting an
all-time high of $135.1 billion in 2013.
But official development assistance to the poorest countries
extended its recent drop and fell by eight percent, fuelled by a
16 percent decrease in bilateral aid exacerbated by high debt
relief for Myanmar.
Of the 28 members of the OECD's Development Assistance
Committee (DAC), 13 increased their overseas aid last year while
15 cut it back.
OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría, however, said it was
encouraging that development aid remained at a historic high
when donor nations were emerging from a severe economic crisis.
"Our challenge ... this year will be to find ways to get
more of this aid to the countries that need it most and to
ensure we are getting as much as we can out of every dollar
spent," he said in a statement.
The largest donor countries by volume in 2014 were the
United States, which spent $32.7 billion, followed by Britain,
Germany, France and Japan.
Bilateral aid to the African continent fell by 5 percent to
$28 billion of which $25 billion went to sub-Saharan Africa.
"Alarm bells should be ringing at this shocking drop in aid
going to the least developed countries," said Adrian Lovett,
Europe executive director of development advocacy ONE Campaign.
"DAC's new figures show a $6.7 billion drop in aid to the
least developed countries. That means that in 2014, aid to the
very poorest countries was cut by $128 million every week -
enough to vaccinate 6 million children."
Bilateral aid is given directly to countries by donor
countries and equals two-thirds of the OECD's official
development assistance (ODA). These funds make up more than two
thirds of external financing for the world's poorest countries.
Anti-poverty charity Oxfam criticised rich countries for
failing to meet their commitments to the world's poorest people.
"Aid saves lives. What we're seeing is shameful indifference
on the part of many of the world's richest nations. Their
leaders are breaking with impunity the solemn promise they made
to help Make Poverty History," said Max Lawson, Oxfam's head of
global policy and campaigns.
"France should be particularly ashamed with aid falling for
the fourth consecutive year."
Only five European Union states have met a target set under
the 2015 U.N. Millennium Development Goals to spend 0.7 percent
of income on aid. These are Denmark, Luxembourg, Norway, Sweden
and Britain.
"The EU's aid promise to poor countries has been another
victim of austerity," said Zuzana Sladkova, a spokeswoman for
CONCORD, the European NGO confederation for Relief and
Development.
"The figures are a huge blow to the credibility of the EU
and its member states during a critical year when several major
negotiations regarding the future of development and climate
finance are taking place."
The United Arab Emirates again reported the highest spending
on an income level in the 34-member OECD even though it reduced
its aid rate to 1.17 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
from 1.34 percent. The drop was due to lower lending to Egypt.
A survey of donor spending plans through 2018 indicated aid
to the poorest countries should recover over the next few years
after several years of declines which member countries have
decided to reverse, the OECD said.
"Official development assistance remains crucial for the
poorest countries and we must reverse the trend of declining aid
to the least developed countries," DAC chairman Eric Solheim
said in a statement.
(Reporting By Magdalena Mis; Editing by Tim Pearce)