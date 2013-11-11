LONDON, Nov 11 The world's 500 largest fund
firms saw assets under management rise 8 percent in value to $68
trillion in 2012, $1 trillion below 2007's record levels,
research shows.
The Pensions & Investment/Towers Watson World 500 survey
showed fund managers had more than clawed back the 3 percent of
assets lost in 2011 by the end of last year. The 2012 figure is
more than double the volume of assets under management in 2002.
A dozen of the 20 largest fund managers are based in the
United States. The remaining eight are in Europe.
U.S. asset managers have increased their share of assets in
the research from 42 percent to around 50 percent during the
past 10 years, mainly at the expense of Japanese and Swiss asset
managers, who have seen their market share drop to 7 percent and
4 percent, respectively.
European managers' assets and US-based managers' assets have
increased by about 8 percent and 13 percent respectively.
The table below ranks fund firms by total assets under
management, in U.S. millions, as of Dec. 31, 2012
Rank Manager Country Total
assets
1. BlackRock U.S. $3,791,588
2. Allianz Group Germany $2,447,820
3. Vanguard Group U.S. $2,215,216
4. State Street Global U.S. $2,086,200
5. Fidelity Investments U.S. $1,888,296
6. AXA Group France $1,474,568
7. J.P. Morgan Chase U.S. $1,431,165
8. Bank of New York Mellon U.S. $1,385,863
9. BNP Paribas France $1,303,989
10. Deutsche Bank Germany $1,247,477
11. Capital Group U.S. $1,147,411
12. Prudential Financial U.S. $1,060,250
13. UBS Switzerland $999,758
14. Amundi Asset Mgmt. France $961,245
15. HSBC Holdings U.K. $910,000
16. Goldman Sachs Group U.S. $854,000
17. Franklin Templeton U.S. $781,769
18. Natixis France $779,317
19. Northern Trust Global U.S. $758,943
20. Wellington Mgmt. U.S. $757,729