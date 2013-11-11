LONDON, Nov 11 The world's 500 largest fund firms saw assets under management rise 8 percent in value to $68 trillion in 2012, $1 trillion below 2007's record levels, research shows. The Pensions & Investment/Towers Watson World 500 survey showed fund managers had more than clawed back the 3 percent of assets lost in 2011 by the end of last year. The 2012 figure is more than double the volume of assets under management in 2002. A dozen of the 20 largest fund managers are based in the United States. The remaining eight are in Europe. U.S. asset managers have increased their share of assets in the research from 42 percent to around 50 percent during the past 10 years, mainly at the expense of Japanese and Swiss asset managers, who have seen their market share drop to 7 percent and 4 percent, respectively. European managers' assets and US-based managers' assets have increased by about 8 percent and 13 percent respectively. The table below ranks fund firms by total assets under management, in U.S. millions, as of Dec. 31, 2012 Rank Manager Country Total assets 1. BlackRock U.S. $3,791,588 2. Allianz Group Germany $2,447,820 3. Vanguard Group U.S. $2,215,216 4. State Street Global U.S. $2,086,200 5. Fidelity Investments U.S. $1,888,296 6. AXA Group France $1,474,568 7. J.P. Morgan Chase U.S. $1,431,165 8. Bank of New York Mellon U.S. $1,385,863 9. BNP Paribas France $1,303,989 10. Deutsche Bank Germany $1,247,477 11. Capital Group U.S. $1,147,411 12. Prudential Financial U.S. $1,060,250 13. UBS Switzerland $999,758 14. Amundi Asset Mgmt. France $961,245 15. HSBC Holdings U.K. $910,000 16. Goldman Sachs Group U.S. $854,000 17. Franklin Templeton U.S. $781,769 18. Natixis France $779,317 19. Northern Trust Global U.S. $758,943 20. Wellington Mgmt. U.S. $757,729