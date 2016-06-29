By Nigel Stephenson
| LONDON, June 29
LONDON, June 29 Oil and gold were the clear
winners for investors in a tumultuous first half year in
markets, with Shanghai A shares the standout losers and euro
zone stocks dealt a body blow by Brexit.
Euro zone shares had been heading for slight gains on the
quarter as Britons voted last Thursday on whether to remain in
the European Union.
But as this graphic reut.rs/2938RL0 shows, those
gains became dollar-terms losses of close to 11 percent and
almost 13 percent for the year to date as the vote to leave the
EU slammed riskier assets.
As polls closed on referendum day, the pound was up
2.9 percent against the dollar since March 31. By the close on
June 28, it was down 7.3 percent on the quarter and more than
10.2 percent for 2016 after hitting 31-year lows.
Brent crude's gains also shrank after the vote, but
it was the first half's top performer, gaining 30.3 percent. The
three months to end-June saw numerous oil production outages,
including the Canadian wildfires and attacks on Nigerian
pipelines, bringing an over-supplied market closer to balance.
Gold, after its best quarter in nearly 30 years in
the first three months of the year, made further gains between
April and June, leaving it up 24 percent for the year. Investors
bought the metal as a safe haven from the potential and then
actual uncertainty of a Brexit vote but it was also helped by
diminishing expectations of U.S. interest rate hikes.
Next came the yen, also sought in troubled times, rising 9.3
percent against the dollar in the second quarter and 17 percent
over the year, to the consternation of the Japanese authorities
. Three percentage points of those gains came after
the Brexit vote.
The dollar, after falling nearly 4 percent against
major currencies in the first three months of 2016, cut its
losses to just 2.4 percent for the year so far.
This has not been a good year for stocks, with all indices
tracked here chalking up negative dollar-terms returns in the
second quarter.
MSCI emerging equities were the quarter's third
biggest losers (with Italian government bonds) on minus 3.8
percent, but they were still ahead by 1.4 percent for the year.
The S&P 500 is up less than 1 percent for the year
and Japan's Nikkei, sensitive to yen strength, is down
5.8 percent on the year.
At the bottom of the heap, Shanghai A shares are down just
shy of 20 percent for year so far. Most of the damage came in
January, the worst month for Chinese shares since August 2009.
(Graphics by Christian Inton and Vikram Subhedar; editing by
Andrew Roche)