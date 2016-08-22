SAO PAULO Aug 22 Brazil's air taxi service CB
Air, owned by Michael Klein, a major shareholder at retailer Via
Varejo SA, will buy rival Global Aviation for 38
million reais ($12 million), both companies said in a statement.
The deal means CB Air, founded by Klein three years ago,
will increase its fleet to 32 aircraft from 12, and will have
combined revenue of 200 million reais next year, the companies
said.
CB Air will also take on Global Aviation's debt, which it is
in the process of valuing.
The Klein family owns a 27 percent stake in Via Varejo,
which is controlled by Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição
, owned by France's Casino Guichard Perrachon SA
.
The family has recently diversified its holdings into real
estate in Brazil and the United States, with more than 400
properties worth around 5 billion reais.
($1 = 3.2062 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Bill Rigby)