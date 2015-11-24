* Thousands of traders squeezed out as banks slash costs
* Industry faces tough regulation after global crash,
scandals
* Traders increasingly replaced by automated algorithms
LONDON, Nov 24 Once dubbed "masters of the
universe", it seemed the party would never end for a profession
often associated with a champagne lifestyle of fast cars and
faster living.
But those days are over for London's financial market
traders. Perceived by the public to have lived in a bubble for
much of the past 30 years, thousands are now being forced into
the "real world" as banks slash costs and shrink trading
operations.
The effects of increased regulation on an industry whose
reputation has been battered by the global crash of 2008 and
myriad market-rigging scandals has been compounded by a rapid
advance in technology that is seeing traders replaced by quicker
and cheaper computer algorithms.
In third-quarter earnings updates, banks took another scythe
to costs, with expensive traders and trading desks in London's
"City" financial district feeling the pain.
"In the early days it was great. You had big teams and it
was 'seat of your pants' stuff. As traders you felt that even if
you had a bad day the next day it was all to play for. Going to
work was fun, I didn't really think of it as work," said former
currency trader Philip Rands.
After joining Japan's Sumitomo in 1987 straight from school,
Rands worked in a variety of roles at European and Asian banks,
reaching chief dealer at Sumitomo in 2000. He held various jobs
after that before leaving the industry in 2013, as work became
harder to find.
He now works in the business of importing and exporting
commercial LED lighting.
"I'm not an archetypal City person, but you are in a bubble.
It's not the real world. You realise it's quite difficult to
transfer your skill-set to the real world," the 47-year-old
said.
While the number of financial and professional services jobs
in London has risen since 2009, the number of those directly
involved in "securities dealing" has plummeted, according to
financial industry lobby group TheCityUK.
At the end of last year there were 9,400 people employed in
securities trading, down 42 percent from 16,400 in 2009, the
earliest comparable figures available. Total employment in
financial and professional services rose 17 percent to 248,600
over the same period, the figures show.
WELCOME TO THE MACHINE
There are no comparable figures available, but "peak
trading" in London in terms of employment is widely thought to
have coincided with the zenith in overall financial services
employment in 2007, just before the global crash.
Advances in technology over the last decade have led to a
dramatic increase in automated trading, however. In currency
markets, for example, algorithms now account for about 70
percent of trading on major platform EBS, up from around 30
percent in 2007, according to a study by the Bank for
International Settlements.
The squeeze on costs is most acute in banks' fixed income,
currency and commodity (FICC) operations, where post-crisis
regulation has been tightest. Some banks have exited certain
business lines entirely.
Banks are less able and willing to act as market makers in
fixed income securities trading because they are now required to
hold more capital and liquidity, making it more expensive and
risky to keep assets on their balance sheet.
Figures from financial industry analytics data firm
Coalition showed FICC front office headcount at the top 10
investment banks in London fell 3.5 percent in the third
quarter. It is down nearly 30 percent over the last five years.
"Automation, a change in attitude towards risk, increased
regulation and shrinking liquidity has meant a reduction in the
number of traders," said Fraser Younson, partner at Squire
Patton Boggs, a law firm specialising in City employment.
"The trading community is shrinking."
Few people see London losing its status as the world's
pre-eminent financial centre any time soon, even if Britain does
vote to leave the European Union in a referendum to be held
before the end of 2017. But it could be a leaner City.
FEAR FACTOR
Several banks said in their third-quarter earnings reports
that tens of thousands of jobs would be axed. London trading
floors will not be spared.
Credit Suisse cut 100 fixed income and foreign
exchange jobs in London earlier this month, with another 100 to
follow. That is part of a larger drive to cut 2,000 roles in
London, mostly back-office positions.
Deutsche Bank said it would cut 9,000 fixed
positions and has already moved thousands of back-office jobs
out of expensive London to cheaper Birmingham. Standard
Chartered said it would cut 15,000 roles by 2018.
Earlier this year HSBC said it would slash 50,000
jobs in total, while last year Barclays said it would
cut 19,000 jobs over three years.
"For banks, peak trading is history," said Peter Hahn,
Senior Fellow in banking at Cass Business School and a former
bond salesman himself.
A series of market-rigging scandals since 2008 has only
served to tarnish traders' image further in the eyes of the
public, regulators and banks' shareholders.
Banks have paid tens of billions of dollars in fines and
settlements for failing to prevent their traders attempting to
manipulate global interest rate, FX and commodity markets
through communications via electronic chatrooms.
They have cracked down on chatrooms in recent years, and
many have banned mobile phones from trading floors.
In a sign of how their stars have fallen, staff in the sales
and trading divisions at one global banking giant have to pay
for their personal mobile phone bills, whereas those in the
investment banking division can still get theirs funded, one
senior banking source told Reuters.
"There's a fear factor. People nowadays will do nothing
rather than something that might be wrong," Rands said.
"It's all about looking after the customer and doing
everything by the book rather than old school taking risk. It's
just a service industry now."
